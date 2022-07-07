In this footage, Kurahito attempts to recreate velcro using blocks of wood. It's fascinating, relaxing yet ultimately frustrating as he finds only limited success. I guess that the "peelings" cut in the wood work well as hooks but not so well as loops.
Wooden velcro attempted, with limited success
- physics
- Velcro
- woodworking
