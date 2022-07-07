World's thinnest mechanical watch costs $1,888,000 and has a picture of a horsey

If you're in the market for a mechanical wristwatch no thicker than a quarter, get in line behind the Eastern European oligarchs, unicorn VC bros, and Middle Eastern oil tycoons willing to pay $1,888,000 for the Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari.

Don't dilly-dally, though, only 150 are available. It probably isn't as accurate as the $15 Casio Classic, but it has a picture of the Ferrari horse.

From Hodinkee: