Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi dies in snorkeling incident

Kazuki Takahashi, creator of Yu-Gi-Oh, the most successful card game in history, is dead at 60. The BBC reports that his body was found at sea 300 yards out from Okinawa, where he was snorkeling.
He was found off the coast wearing an underwater mask, snorkel and fins, an official for the city of Nago added. "We are investigating the case as both a possible accident or crime," he said. … the game gained the Guinness World Record for the best-selling trading card game in history with sales of more than 22 billion cards, according to manufacturer Konami. The franchise also grew to include video games, books, toys and figurines.