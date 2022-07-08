Disgraced moral scold Bill Bennett says exorcisms are the answer to stopping mass shootings

Bill Bennett, an $8 million-in-the-hole gambling addict who makes his living admonishing people for not being as moral as he is, says exorcisms are needed to halt the scourge of mass gun murders in the United States.

"I'm not sure we're going deep enough," said the hypocritical moral crusader during an appearance on Fox News. "Yeah, I think you need police. You need parents for sure. You need schools, you need to clean up social media…. But you know, you may need an exorcist too. Before your audience shakes its head on that: If you look at these boys, these men, these young men, they have deeply spiritual problems. Deeply."

He added, "If you go into the labyrinthine caves of the internet—way down and I don't recommend it—it's ugly stuff. These guys dwell there. They live there. They drench themselves in it. And it's as ugly and evil as it gets."

I'm sure Bennett toured those ugly labyrinthine caves of the internet purely for research purposes.

But really, nothing Bennett could say would come as a surprise. After all, he's the gentleman who proudly conducted a "thought experiment" about "aborting every black baby in this country" as a way to reduce crime.

From Vanity Fair:

Bennett is no stranger to, uh, unorthodox ideas. In 1989, while acknowledging that it would be difficult "legally," he said he nevertheless supported the idea of beheading drug dealers. In 2005, he offered on his radio show that while it would be "an impossible, ridiculous, and morally reprehensible thing to do," if you "wanted to reduce crime, you could—if that were your sole purpose—you could abort every Black baby in this country and your crime rate would go down." (Later, after the onslaught of criticism, he responded that he was merely performing a "a thought experiment about public policy" and should not have been condemned for it.)