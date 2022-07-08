Florida man squeezes through Wendy's drive-thru window and takes all their cash (video)

A gentleman wearing a large straw hat and face mask ordered food at a Wendy's drive-thru in Orlando. He then stalled between the order intercom and the pick-up window (cold feet? self pep-talk? strategic planning?). But once he got up to the window, he threatened an employee with a gun, according to police. He then slithered through his car window to the fast food window, his body entering the restaurant just enough to help himself to the entire cash register drawer. Interesting how smooth the job went, as if he already knew exactly where the money was sitting. Orlando police are asking for help in ID-ing the burglar in the video posted below (actual robbery starts at :45).

CAN YOU ID? On 6/18 at approx. 7:50am on Major Blvd, a man in a black Nissan Altima, wearing a mask covering his face & a straw hat, threatened a Wendy's employee w/ a gun, climbed into the drive-thru window & stole the entire cash drawer.



Any info?

Front page thumbnail image: Wendy's security camera / screengrab