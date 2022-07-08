Fox doesn't know which way to turn in amusing before-and-after "jobs report" reactions

Out-of-synch Fox "reporters" put on quite the show today when they tripped up on a Faux news report, contradicting each other on the state of U.S. jobs.

"The White House is bracing for what is expected to be an underwhelming June jobs report," Fox's Kelly O'Grady predictably "predicted" before the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its jobs report this morning.

Two hours after O'Grady's dismal forecast: "The new monthly jobs report beating expectations. The U.S. adding 372,000 jobs last month," said Fox's Julie Banderas, playing it straight (and most probably now facing the what-for from her boss).

Five minutes later: "But we'll see if this is the last strong report that we see before evidence of a recession. Mixed story, in my view," sly-as-a-Fox Maria Bartiromo said, quickly stepping in to patch things up the best she could.

"Are we dipping or dropping or going the other way," cohort Bill Hemmer added, effectively guiding Fox back to its regular muddy nonsense.