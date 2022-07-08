Gun-lovin' Ron Johnson rushed to take down "mass murder" ad after 4th of July mass shooting

How stupid can Senator Ron Johnson be? Well, stupid enough to record a radio campaign ad in which he says, "The latest mass murder in America didn't involve guns," referring to the 53 migrants who died in a tractor-trailer last week in San Antonio (listen to ad below).

In a country that has seen more than 300 mass shootings this year so far — or more than one per day, according to The Washington Post, how did the Wisconsin Senator think his MAGA-pandering ad would stay relevant? Of course it didn't. In fact, stable genius Johnson, who thinks Covid vaccinations could cause AIDS, had to quickly take down his ad before it even aired — it had been schedule for July 6, two days after the 4th of July mass shooting that killed seven people in Highland Park, IL.

Sen. Ron Johnson's campaign scrambled to have this planned radio ad downplaying gun violence pulled after the mass shooting on July 4th in Highland Park. They kept it from airing, but it has since been leaked to me.



