Land over 500 hours of CompTIA training for just $50 during our Deal Days sale

And with a discount on some of the most impactful IT training available anywhere, this offer could literally shape the course of your career.

Students can purchase the keys to the digital kingdom with the Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle. This overflowing package features expert-led prep courses on IT training crafted to help you pass CompTIA exams, among the most respected certifications a new IT professional can amass.

And they definitely don't call this collection "super" for nothing. Altogether, this bundle covers 15 different CompTIA training courses, packed with over 500 hours of instruction in all the most critical areas a developing IT worker needs to know. Plus, they're offered by iCollege, an official CompTIA partner

This motherlode of training starts right where a package of CompTIA courses should: A+. The CompTIA A+ (220-1001/220-1002) course is a primer to all CompTIA coursework, offering introductions and other views to various disciplines like networking, hardware, security, and more.

Once the framework is built, further courses expand students' knowledge in all those areas. For example, the N10-007 and N10-008 classes help students pass the CompTIA Network+ exam and become knowledgeable network architects and administrators.

Alternatively, students can become crackerjack cybercrime defenders by acing CompTIA Security+ training. Security+ (SY0-601) offers baseline skills necessary to land an IT security job. Meanwhile, PenTest+ courses (PT0-002) and (PT0-001) explore how to plan and scope penetration tests, do passive reconnaissance, handle non-technical tests, then analyze vulnerabilities to safeguard a vulnerable network.

There are also high-flying courses in the proper care and feeding of a network server (CompTIA Server+), how to design and run a cloud-based network (CompTIA Cloud+), and even the essential skills for planning, coordinating, and managing tech projects (CompTIA Projects+).

"The thoroughness and completeness of this series of courses is amazing. I am sure finishing this will have me prepare for testing as well as helping me in my current position," student Jeffrie S. said. Similarly, verified customer Brandon J. shared, "I've been using this to take courses after work. I eventually want to take higher-level stuff, but the ITF tutorials have been pretty good so far. The instructional videos are fine, but the real benefit is the course study guides and flashcards that are provided, which really help me understand the material."

Each course in the Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle usually costs $295, but you can land the entire collection for just $49.99

