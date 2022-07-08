SALT is an AI-generated, community-narrated adventure game taking place on Twitter

SALT is a cooperative choose-your-own-adventure game that uses AI-generated images (from MidJourney) and Twitter polls to create a 1970s-style cinematic adventure. It's a cool idea and the results so far are fantastic. There's still time to get in on the action!
