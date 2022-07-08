Video shows former Trump DOJ's Jeff Clark as Feds come knocking to search his house

Police video has been released (below) showing a half-dressed former Trump DOJ lawyer, Jeff Clark, as Federal investigators came to search his house last month. Clark, a Big Lie proponent who Trump had pegged for attorney general days before the Jan. 6 insurrection, had a plan in early 2020 "to oust then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, place himself atop the department, and have the DOJ intervene in Georgia to set aside its voting results in order to sway the state toward Trump," according to CNN. Thankfully the scheme backfired:
Front page thumbnail image: Police body cam via CNN / screengrab