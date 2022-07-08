Video: This car barely outrunning a landslide looks like an action movie scene

A few days ago in China's Sichuan province, bad weather triggered a rockslide on a high mountainside road. Fortunately, a driver caught in the middle of it barely managed to outrun disaster. The video above looks like a scene from an action movie! From AccuWeather:
So far this summer, temperatures in China's north have been extraordinarily hot, and southern parts of the country have seen unusually wet conditions. Deluges of rain often precede landslides, as the rainfall allows mud and water to carry rocks and small pieces of debris downhill. As the debris accelerates on its path down the mountainside, a landslide can gain enough force and mass to be dangerous to property and potentially even deadly.