FInd multiple ways to say something with this handy sentence rephraser

Popkin

This Sentence Rephraser by Ginger Software spits out a list of different ways to say the same thing. It's like a thesaurus, but for an entire sentence instead of just one word. Whether you're writing a paper or composing an email, it's a great way to rephrase an awkward sentence, or find a slightly different tone to the point you'd like to make.