Texas woman claims unborn fetus as the second passenger for HOV lane use

A pregnant woman in Texas puts the idea that a fetus becomes a legal person at conception to the ultimate test. Under normal circumstances, this would be funny, but faced with the awful state of things in the United States today, I am not laughing.

Dallas Morning News:

On June 29 she was driving on U.S. Highway 75 South and headed to the Interstate 635 West interchange. But she had to slam on the brakes because … well, I'll let her tell the story:

"I was driving to pick up my son. I knew I couldn't be a minute late, so I took the HOV [high-occupancy vehicle] lane. As I exited the HOV, there was a checkpoint at the end of the exit. I slammed on my brakes, and I was pulled over by police.

"An officer peeked in and asked, 'Is there anybody else in the car?'

"I said, 'Well, yes.'

"He asked, 'Where?'

"I pointed to my stomach and said, 'My baby girl is right here. She is a person.'

"He said, 'Oh, no. It's got to be two people outside of the body.'

"One officer kind of brushed me off when I mentioned this is a living child, according to everything that's going on with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'So I don't know why you're not seeing that,' I said.

"He was like, 'I don't want to deal with this.' He said, 'Ma'am, it means two persons outside of the body.'