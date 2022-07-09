That time Tony Sirico played Bert on 'Sesame Street,' unibrow and all

Here's an oldie but a goodie. Back in 2013, Sesame Street pulled in two Sopranos bigwigs for a Christmas Special sketch. Tony Sirico (Paulie Walnuts) plays Bert and Steve Schirripa (Bobby Baccalieri) plays Ernie as their frustrated puppet counterparts coach their acting. Note that Bert and Ernie's usual "banana in my ear" bit is given a holiday twist.
Sometimes Bert and Ernie seem like a couple of wise guys and that's why they've hired actual wise guys, Tony Sirico and Steve Schirripa, to play themselves in this very festive Bert and Ernie Christmas Special.
Previously: Sopranos star Tony Sirico dead at 79
screengrabs via Sesame Street