David Lynch's wonderful daily weather report usually consists of Lynch talking to the camera and giving us the forecast. There was one day, in 2008, when a giant balloon with a face painted on it replaced Lynch during the weather report. Although the balloon didn't speak to us with words that day, I will never forget the look in its eyes.
The one time a balloon head appeared on David Lynch's daily weather report
