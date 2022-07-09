The trailer God of War: Ragnarok is here

When you have a formula that works, there's usually minimal incentive to deviate from the plan. To use a time-honored adage, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." God of War didn't have to fix anything. The video game series was already wildly successful and really didn't require any revisions to its content or presentation. Outside of fulfilling the creator's artistic urge to refine and modernize the God of War franchise, the series could've kept churning out formulaic games and would've been fine. However, Santa Monic Studios released a sequel/reboot of God of War in 2018, and the series got a new lease on life.

Following the tremendous success of 2018's God of War, Santa Monica Studios greenlit a sequel that would further explore Kratos' adventures with his son. In the video linked above, you can get a first look at God of War: Ragnarok, which looks to further cement the title as one of the premiere examples of top-tier storytelling in video games.