The Woman King trailer is unapologetically Black and awesome

It's shocking how few American stories—film or otherwise—center on African history. You could argue that this deficit in content is due to most Americans not being well versed enough in African history thanks to the Eurocentric curriculum of Western education. However, once Black Panther hit theaters, I assumed there'd be a massive influx of films celebrating Africa's rich history- even if they were heightened through fiction or stylistic embellishments. I mean, there's no end to medieval stories that lean towards the supernatural. Why couldn't films that focus on African mythology and traditions succeed as massively as Lord of the Rings or 300?

In the trailer linked above, the Viola Davis-led feature, The Woman King, looks to rectify Hollywood's bias toward Black stories. I personally find The Woman King's stylish presentation and premise a welcome departure from the typical Slavery-centric, trauma porn that comprises Hollywood's Black historical film output. In the trailer, Viola Davis stars as a fierce warrior that helps train a female squad of soldiers to fend off European colonizers. The entire trailer basically screams…