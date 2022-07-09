Watch: "Best in Underbite" at the American Dog Rescue Show

If you're like me, and can't get enough of rescue dogs with underbites, then this clip is for you. Check out the contestants for "Best Underbite" in all their toothy glory at the American Rescue Dog Show in 2020. In these glorious eight minutes you'll be introduced one by one to these gorgeous creatures — Boogie, a Pomeranian Chihuahua mix; Oliver, a Terrier mix; Ravioli, a Brussels Griffon and Shih Tzu mix; Otis, a Pug, Chihuahua, and Italian Greyhound mix; and more! Judge Terry Simons is so gentle with each dog, and helps the audience get an up-close and personal look at their fabulous toofers. I won't spoil who wins (it's revealed at the end of the clip!), but rest assured, he's spectacular!

ABC describes the show:

"The American Rescue Dog Show" is the preeminent dog competition featuring rescued companions as they strut their fluff, competing for a slew of "best in" titles while stealing America's hearts. These prized pups may be cute, but the competition is fierce. In the two-hour special, rescued dogs from all across the country will compete in seven categories including Best In Underbite, Best In Snoring, Best In Belly Rubs and more. A $10,000 donation to a local animal welfare organization will be made in honor of the winning dog in each category, and each category winner will have the chance to be named the Best In Rescue with an additional $100,000 donation being made in their honor. This comedic and heartfelt take on the world of competitive dog shows is a celebration of rescued dogs and the joy they bring to our lives. Dynamic duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore host America's cutest competition special with ESPN's Monica McNutt serving as sideline correspondent. Dog-loving celebrity guest judges, who will be announced at a later date, will also make special appearances.

You can watch highlights from past years on the Hallmark Channel, and catch the latest season on Hulu.