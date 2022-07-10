"How teachers expect us to exit a school during a fire" is a satire on school fire protocol

How teachers expect us to exit a school during a fire is a satire by Jack Pop on what it might look like if kids and teachers actually followed the fire protocol. We had countless fire drills throughout my schooling, where we practiced walking calmly in a single file line. I highly doubt anything we learned during those drills would have been implemented in an actual fire had one occurred. If you've ever wondered what it would look like to follow the rules of the fire drill during a real fire, the video sums it up perfectly.