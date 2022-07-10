Search the old weird internet with Wiby

Wiby is a search engine comprised of web pages that take us back to the early days of the internet when just-for-fun web pages were more commonplace. It also helps vintage computers to browse the internet, because the pages indexed on Wiby work well on them. My favorite way to browse Wiby is to click the "Surprise Me" button and see what pops up. You can also submit a website to the Wiby index.

About Wiby:

In the early days of the web, pages were made primarily by hobbyists, academics, and computer savvy people about subjects they were personally interested in. Later on, the web became saturated with commercial pages that overcrowded everything else. All the personalized websites are hidden among a pile of commercial pages. Google isn't great at finding them, its focus is on finding answers to technical questions, and it works well; but finding things you didn't know you wanted to know, which was the real joy of web surfing, no longer happens. In addition, many pages today are created using bloated scripts that add slick cosmetic features in order to mask the lack of content available on them. Those pages contribute to the blandness of today's web.

The Wiby search engine is building a web of pages as it was in the earlier days of the internet. In addition, Wiby helps vintage computers to continue browsing the web, as pages indexed are more suitable for their performance.