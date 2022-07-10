This awesome "I Voted" sticker designed by a teenager is the front runner in competition

I don't know about you, but I love proudly wearing the "I VOTED" sticker after casting my ballot. Such stickers usually are adorned with some kind of flag or other red, white, and blue motif. This year, though, voters seem to be choosing something more out of the box. Ulster County (New York) Board of Elections is currently sponsoring a contest to create a new design for its "I VOTED" stickers. Their website describes the contest:

Commissioners Ashley Dittus and John Quigley are pleased to announce the finalists for our 2nd Annual Ulster Votes I Voted Sticker Contest. During the month of July, you have an opportunity to select your favorite "I voted" logo. The winning design will be distributed to voters who participate in the November 8, 2022 General Election across the county. We want to thank all of the students who contributed to this project – there were many amazing and unique designs! We are grateful to everyone that helped shape this project.

If you go look at the contest webpage, you can see the various designs that have reached the finalist stage – and while many, yes, do feature traditional flags, eagles, and red white and blue colors, one definitely stands out as different. Check out the current lead, with 93% of the vote so far. This wild design is by Hudson Rowan, a 14-year-old from Marbletown, NY. I can't think of any better image to capture what it feels like to be a voter in this country who actually cares about the future of our democracy. If you want this design to win, you can vote through the end of July. Let's push Hudson Rowan over the finish line!