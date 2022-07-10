Torment a drawing of Barney the Dinosaur on the vintage Barney Fun Page

The Barney Fun Page is a website that was created in 1994 where users can virtually harm a drawing of Barney the Dinosaur. The website is still alive and kickin', so give it a try. First, choose your weapon, and then simply click on the image of Barney until he is deceased. Each time you strike Barney with your weapon of choice (I chose a cannon) a message will appear at the top of the image to let you know how he's doing. After a few cannon blasts, I got a message that "Barney's condition is rapidly deteriorating." After Barney is finished, you can resurrect him into a fresh Barney, and repeat the process all over again. Here is a gallery of recent Barney Corpses.