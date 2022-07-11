Ann Shulgin, psychedelic pioneer, RIP

Ann Shulgin, co-author with her husband Sasha Shulgin of the groundbreaking psychedelic texts PiHKAL: A Chemical Love Story and TiHKAL: The Continuation, died on Saturday at age 91.

"There is a coming home— home base," she once said. "Psychedelics help you reconnect with home."

From Wikipedia:

[Shulgin] worked as a lay therapist with psychedelic substances such as MDMA and 2C-B in therapeutic settings while these drugs were still legal. In her writings she stressed the potential of these drugs from a Jungian psychoanalytic perspective, as well as their use in combination with hypnotherapy. She often appeared as a speaker at conventions and continued to advocate the use of psychedelics in therapeutic contexts. Together with her husband she authored the books PiHKAL and TiHKAL. They developed a systematic way of ranking the effects of the various drugs, known as the Shulgin Rating Scale, with a vocabulary to describe the visual, auditory and physical sensations.

