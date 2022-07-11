Even Bannon gets Trump'd in the back

Steve Bannon's attempts to create havoc and confuse the court over his refusal to testify before the January 6th committee suffered a major blow when the DOJ revealed that Trump's lawyers aren't supporting his otherwise invented claims of executive privilege. Bannon who was simply an outside agitator and no longer an employee of the White House or Trump at the time the insurrection was planned and executed has no leg to stand on.

Bannon is likely the only one surprised by a Trump betrayal.

RawStory: