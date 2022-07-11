Floating abortion clinic in Gulf proposed to serve patients in south

With abortion banned outright across the American south, one doctor has an idea to serve patients there in need of the procedure: floating clinics in federal waters, out of reach of state law. Dr. Meg Autry, an OB-GYN and professor at the University of California San Francisco, thinks such a project may be feasible.

Autry said their legal team believes there is a swath of federal water where licensed providers could safely and legally provide abortions out of reach of state laws. For women in southern states with abortion bans, going to the coast and boarding a boat may be closer and easier than trying to travel to a state where abortion remains legal, she said. "This is closer and faster access for some people, particularly for working people that live in the southernmost part of these states," she said.

A classic American solution to a classic American problem: make abortion illegal and persecute those who need or provide them, except if they have a saltwater fishing license. Maybe let's host a public poll to name the boat that ends with inevitable precision in "Aborty McAbortionface", too. All very good ideas here in the twilight of the republic.