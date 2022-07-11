Floridian attempting to escape sheriff on a John Deere tractor fails to get away, this time

When the law comes calling Dusty Mobley takes off. The second time was the charm for the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, as Mobley managed a less creative but more effective getaway the last time they came calling.

Orlando Sentinel:

At around 9:30 a.m. deputies arrived at Mobley's home on Pasco Broxson Circle to arrest him for fleeing from deputies on Jan. 3, OCSO said. The deputies had previously come to his home in January to question him about a $40,000 stolen boat. Investigators found the thief had cut a hole into a metal building with heavy machinery and stole the boat on Jan. 1.

Mobley was on said boat when deputies arrived and dived into a swamp along the Yellow River successfully fleeing the scene.

On Saturday, Mobley tried to outrun them again, this time on a John Deere lawn mower, but was unsuccessful. Deputies arrested him and found he had a revolver and a handcuff key in his possession, along with a pipe with methamphetamine residue.