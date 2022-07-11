Respected obstetrician raising funds for floating abortion clinic in Gulf of Mexico to avoid US state bans

Obstetrician and gynecologist Meg Autry, a professor at UC San Francisco, is raising funds to build an offshore abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico to bypass nearby states' bans on the medical procedure. The project is called PROWESS (Protecting Reproductive Rights Of Women Endangered by State Statutes). From the Associated Press

Autry said their legal team believes there is a swath of federal water where licensed providers could safely and legally provide abortions out of reach of state laws. For women in southern states with abortion bans, going to the coast and boarding a boat may be closer and easier than trying to travel to a state where abortion remains legal, she said.

"This is closer and faster access for some people, particularly for working people that live in the southernmost part of these states," she said.