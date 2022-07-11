Rolling blackouts expected this week for Texas's libertarian power grid

Blackouts are expected today in Texas, with it being hot and all. The operators of its energy infrastructure have requested locals go easy on the air conditioning, even as temperatures head into triple digits. Ted Cruz will be spending the day tweeting about the out-of-control leftist mob, as usual, but the good news is he won't likely be doing it from any of the state's cooling centers, so will be easy to avoid simply by going to one of them.

In fairness, market solutions are starting to make a difference in the Lone Star State.