The magic of the Capstan Table

A client commissioned David Boardman Fletcher to make a copy of Robert Jupe's patented 1835 table design in 1997, thus beginning a 20+ year period of innovation and subsequent design refinement as materials and construction processes expansively pushed each revision towards perfection.

The Capstan Table is a delight felt across the gamut of one's whole sensorium with D.B. Fletcher's addition of mechanical stowing/deploying of expansion leaves. The rotating design and audible mechanical action are slick to the point of absurdity, but the addition of an electric motor cranks the opalescence dial to 11.

D.B. Fletcher elaborates on the driving ethos embodied in each Capstan Table with this quote:

"Every part of this table is special. Every part is bespoke, and for these reasons it is an expensive piece of furniture. Something quite rare in this world. There is no mass production here, it is a hand built and beautifully made piece; and one that I hope every owner will be proud" — D.B. Fletcher

Fletcher states that there are roughly 962 components held together with 3756 fastenings that form each table, and seeing the mechanical gubbins that animate the movement within the Capstan Table feels akin to the first time I saw the cutaway of Tranzor Z during the closing sequence back in the '80s.

D.B. Fletcher's legacy has been carried by son Nathan and daughter Emily since being entrusted with the company in 2014.