Got an oldie but a goodie for you. YouTuber Garren Lazar takes footage of Peanuts cartoons and creates mashups of them "covering" classic songs. In his repertoire, you'll find Rush's "2112" (which the band retweeted), Heart's "Barracuda," and, my favorite, Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird." All 14-some minutes of it.

Be free, Woodstock!

Check'em all out on his YouTube page.

Previously: Somebody matched scenes from Peanuts TV specials to "Roundabout" and the results are excellent

Thanks, Jim!