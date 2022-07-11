In New York City, there's an ice cream truck serving $10 art-ice pops in the likeness of ultra-wealthy dudes Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Jack Ma, and Mark Zuckerberg. The art collective MSCHF is behind the shenanigans and I'm here for it!
These Eat the Rich popsicles depict one-percenters
