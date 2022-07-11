These Eat the Rich popsicles depict one-percenters

Rusty Blazenhoff

In New York City, there's an ice cream truck serving $10 art-ice pops in the likeness of ultra-wealthy dudes Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Jack Ma, and Mark Zuckerberg. The art collective MSCHF is behind the shenanigans and I'm here for it!

(Hi-Fructose Magazine)