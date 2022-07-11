Video: Burning RV mysteriously drives itself across the street before the fire spread to nearby home

Craig Meek was recording video of a burning RV outside a home on New Zealand's Kāpiti Coast when the extraordinary occurred. From the New Zealand Herald:

Meek said the bus owner was concerned that the gas cylinder aboard the bus would ignite, leading to an explosion that would threaten his neighbour's home and other properties. "The next minute the lights turned on and just at the moment the hedge was going up, that was when the bus decided to drive off," he told the Herald.

The RV stopped across the road where it was less likely that the fire would spread to the nearby residences. According to Meek, the owner of the bus told him that he and his wife had enjoyed many adventures on the RV before she died aboard it three years ago. [Cue X-Files theme.]