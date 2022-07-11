Wild video of beachgoers running from annoyed sea lions in San Diego

On Friday at San Diego's La Jolla Cove, a person trying to grab a photo of a napping sea lion apparently got too close and annoyed the animal. It quickly waddled off toward the water with another following as beachgoers scattered in fear.

"People should be cautious and keep their space at a reasonable distance," a spokesperson from SeaWorld San Diego told NBC 7. "Although sea lions may get close to visitors along the beach it's always recommended that we/the public do not get close and interrupt their behavior."