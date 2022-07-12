Check out this resort-style pool deck made just for dogs (video)

Carla Sinclair

A Georgia TikToker who goes by The World's Best Dog Dad creates detailed canine-friendly "mini rooms" for his three little dogs the way others might obsessively decorate a room in a dollhouse. After many posts about his very cool "mini living room," complete with scaled down dog couches and a TV that plays dog videos, his latest project is this resort-style "mini outdoor pool and patio" that includes cabana beds for each pooch, dog-sized furniture, and a wading pool. Already accustomed to the good life, these pampered doggos seem to take it all in stride.

Front page thumbnail image: Javier Brosch / shutterstock.com

