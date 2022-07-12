Exploring the sea in a homemade submarine

Shanee Stopnitzky is a complex systems marine scientist who started her own submarine collective. After having an incredible experience in a submarine a few years ago, Stopnitzky decided she wanted to make submarines more accessible to people who want to ride around in them, so she started a member-driven organization called the Community Submersibles Project.

One of the submarines in the collective is a homemade submarine called fangtooth. She explains that going in a homemade submarine is actually less scary since you are only using it in shallow waters. Stopnitzky is currently working on a project to build an underwater house, and I can't wait to see how it turns out.