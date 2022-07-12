Herschel Walker on bravery: "Unless you can put this gun to your head, you ain't fearless like me"

Mark Frauenfelder
Images: Jemastock (mortarboard)/Chris Casanova (Walker)/Shutterstock.com

Herschel Walker, the GQPs favorite motivational speaker, tells an audience in 2019, "People used to think I was crazy. I would take a gun, put it to my head, snap it. Wouldn't even think about it."

Video transcript:

My favorite game I used to play, guys, was Russian roulette.

People used to say, "What?"

I said, "Yeah."

You know, people come to my house, wanna compete against me. You're not worthy. You don't work like I work. Unless you can put this gun to your tread, you ain't fearless like me.

People used to think I was crazy. I would take a gun, put it to my head, snap it. Wouldn't even think about it.

It's a terrific campaign ad for the beloved very stable genius!