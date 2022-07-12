Hop teas might be the best non alcholic craft beer substitute around

I converted to Islam in 2019. As a result, I was forced to relinquish one of my favorite hobbies: drinking booze. Ya know, it's slowly dawning on me that I could have found a better way to phrase that. I mean, I wasn't an alcoholic by any stretch of the imagination. I could quit anytime I wanted to. However, years of working as a waiter and barback engendered a deep appreciation for the vast array of flavors that only a strong craft beer could provide. Gone was my desire to get drunk, but I still craved the bitter bite of a quality IPA.

Right as I began to accept my fate, I discovered a light at the end of the brewery. If you've been barred from consuming beer and want a replacement that doesn't taste like pond water, may I suggest these delicious sparkling "Hop-Teas" from HopLark? HopLark brews classic tea flavors- such as green, black, and hibiscus tea—with hops for a taste that's indistinguishable from the best craft beers. HopLark's sparkling teas come with my highest recommendation, even if you can still imbibe the booze. In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Prost! with Peter takes HopLark's blueprint to create his own batch of hop tea.