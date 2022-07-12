"How a Mosquito Operates" is a 1912 animation by Winsor McCay

"How a Mosquito Operates" is a (1912) animation by cartoonist and animation pioneer Winsor McCay. This 6-minute short is one of the earliest animations and was praised for being far ahead of its time. It's about a giant mosquito who pesters a poor old sleeping fellow. Despite the man's efforts to shoo it away, the bug won't stop drinking his blood. The mosquito gets what it deserves when it gorges on the man's blood until it explodes.
