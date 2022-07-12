Julian Antonisza was a Polish animator who scratched images directly onto film stock

The fascinating animations of Julian Antonisza are unique in both their visual appearance and technique. Antonisza (1941-1987) was a Polish animator who drew images directly onto film stock (either by painting or scratching), which is also known as the "non-camera" technique. I love the way his expressive, colorful drawings look as if they are pulsating when animated.

Antonisza is known for his mechanical innovations such as his "Antoniszograf fazujący," a machine that scratches images onto a set of frames. You can see a photo of the Antoniszograf fazujący here.