I've never seen this video before. Tom Cruise is doing an interview with someone, probably in the 1990s, when the microphone squirts water in Cruise's face. Cruise takes the guy's hand and asks him why he did it. The guy won't reply so Cruise repeats the questions several times. The guy tries to leave, but Cruise won't let him go. "You're a jerk," says Cruise. "You're a jerk." Cruise is right. The guy was a jerk!
Remember when an idiot squirted Tom Cruise with a trick microphone
