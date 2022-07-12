Snoop Dogg continues to run side-quests in life by starring in Netflix's Day Shift

Language is fluid. As we endeavor to aim for more inclusivity in our speech, certain words and phrases have become either antiquated or offensive. One change is slowly approaching, and we can all see it. It's only a matter of time until the new version of the classic quote about Alexander the Great becomes, "when Snoop Dogg saw the breadth of his domain, he wept, for there were no more worlds to conquer."

Remember the Dos Equis beer guy? Yeah, that should've been Snoop Dogg. Just take a quick gander at Snoop's résumé, and you'll see what I'm talking about. There isn't an area of pop culture that Uncle Snoop hasn't visited at least once, lit a blunt, and bought souvenirs from.

In the video linked above, Snoop Dogg and the ever-talented Jamie Foxx star in the trailer for Netflix's new vampire action-comedy, Day Shift. I mean, technically, Jamie Foxx is the star, but Snoop is the stoner Dean Martin to his Jerry Lewis, and we're all here for it.