If Stacy's mom is so hot, then why did Stacy's dad move out? It's a pop music conundrum that's haunted at least one Fountains of Wayne fan. The Washington, DC-based power-pop band Sub-Radio has the answer: Stacy's dad moved out after coming out of the closet. And just as there's some boy ogling Stacy's mom, there's another boy somewhere checking out her dad as well.

I think the late, great Adam Schlesinger would be proud of this one.