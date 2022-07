Colorvote lets you do something absolutely unprecedented in the history of mankind and technology: vote for your favorite color. The fun part is that you pick from two different hex colors, slowly feeding it a graph of human preferences: "You click. We aggregate."

Look. Everyone knows there are a lot of colors.

There's #bc7b83, #28df68, #f24077.

I even saw a #5c1f36 the other day. Sublime.

But which one of these motherfuckers is the best color?

For too long, this question has gone unanswered.