Watch: creepy anti-vax doctor Simone Gold is angry she is going to jail for storming Capitol on J6

Bizarro anti-vax doctor Simone Gold, who was sentenced to prison for 60 days for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, posted a video expressing her indignance at having to serve a sentence for committing a crime.

The judge who sentenced Gold in June made it clear why she deserved prison time. From Medpage Today:

As he issued the penalty for one count of trespassing, a misdemeanor, U.S. District Court Judge Christopher R. Cooper said that he did not believe Gold was remorseful, as she testified she was. He said he found it "unseemly" that she and her website, America's Frontline Doctors, raised some $433,000 from supporters by claiming the court's charges against her were politically motivated.

"Sitting here today, I don't think you have truly accepted responsibility," he told her. "Your organization has used your notoriety to raise money to garner support for you in connection with the sentencing and for its general operations by mischaracterizing what this proceeding is all about … telling your supporters that this is a political prosecution of a law-abiding physician that's designed to threaten and intimidate any American who dares to exercise their First Amendment rights."

The judge also disputed Gold's contention that she was just a peaceful bystander during the riots.

"It is obvious from the video that we watched today that you were part of an angry and aggressive, I would say mob, crowd of people intent on getting past law enforcement and entering the East Rotunda through those doors," he said.

"Regardless of how the door got opened, the police were obviously trying to keep people out."