A chef-quality knife that can do it all is now only $69.99

If you love to cook or need to upgrade your kitchen cutlery, it's important to have quality cutlery that'll make the preparation process a whole lot easier. There's nothing worse than having a knife that won't properly or strongly cut through food, which can be frustrating enough to ruin a meal. You may think you can only find this kind of quality cutlery in a Chef's kitchen, but now with the Kiru Knife™ Master 8" Chef knife, you can have a traditional and very sharp Japanese blade right in your own kitchen for an affordable price of $69.99.

The Kiru Knife™ Master is a lightweight multipurpose knife that works with all types of your cutting needs. It's a versatile knife that's a combination of a Yanagi, fish slicer, and Usuba, vegetable knife, which makes the blade suited to seamlessly cut through most ingredients. Made with the Japanese Honbazuke method, the Kiru Knife is sharpened and polished by hand three times, giving it a scalpel-like edge and making the tapered blade fiercely sharp.

Additionally, the quality materials that make up the Kiru Knife are what make it a product that performs tasks as well as a Gyuto – a Chef's knife. With a blade made up of ultra-premium imported Japanese V-G10 cutting core stainless steel at 60±1 Rockwell hardness, it creates unmatched edge-retention and stability when cutting through just about anything. Not to mention, 67 layers of high-carbon stainless steel cladding, making it durable and stain-resistant against all your toughest messes.

Exceptional cutlery products like the Kiru Knife typically go for over $100, but with the StackSocial Deals Day promotion you can get it for just $69.99 and there's no coupon necessary for the discount. If you're already impressed with the quality of the Kiru Knife, you'll also be wowed by the feather blade pattern and colorfully designed handle, which makes it a stand-out piece in your kitchen.

The ergonomic and G-10 garolite handle is what makes it impermeable to heat, cold, and moisture, along with, life-long durability and agility for your grip – keeping you in control while in the kitchen.

Prepare meals like a Master Chef with the Kiru Knife™ Master 8" knife, only on sale for $69.99 through July 14th.

