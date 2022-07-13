A man confessed to raping a 10-year-old girl after Republicans said the story was fake

When news that a 10-year-old girl was raped in Ohio, became pregnant, and then had to travel across state lines to Indiana to get an abortion (thanks Republicans), many in the GOP claimed the story was a hoax. For instance, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the story was likely "a fabrication," according to The Washington Post, while Rep. Jim "Gym" Jordan (R–OH), accused in the past of turning a blind eye when it comes to sex crimes, called the rape "a lie." And South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem "said the story was 'fake to begin with,'" according to Insider.

But then 27-year-old Gershon Fuentes, from Columbus, Ohio, actually admitted to raping the child at least twice and was arrested "on a charge of felony first-degree rape" yesterday, news that was first reported by the The Columbus Dispatch. So naturally, Yost and Jordan switched gears, applauding the arrest and pretending they'd never doubted that the rape occurred.

From The Washington Post:

Gershon Fuentes, 27, was arrested Tuesday after he confessed to authorities that he had raped the 10-year-old on at least two occasions, according to the Columbus Dispatch, which first reported the news. Fuentes, whose last known address is in Columbus, was arraigned on Wednesday on a charge of felony first-degree rape. He is being held in Franklin County Jail on a $2 million bond. … The girl had to travel to Indiana for her procedure because abortions are now banned in Ohio after six weeks. Ohio was among the 13 states with "trigger bans" designed to take effect once Roe was struck down. Since the Dobbs decision, Ohio has imposed a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape and incest. While performing an abortion before six weeks remains legal in Indiana, lawmakers are expected to meet this month to consider further abortion restrictions. … Jordan, who called the story a "lie" on Tuesday in a tweet that has since been deleted, joined Yost in celebrating the arrest.

Fuentes faces life in prison if convicted.