Do people actually hug Eric Trump every single day?

Eric Trump went on fiction and fantasy media outlet Newsmax to discuss how many people hug him and how much love is out there now, thanks to his father, the loser of the last Presidential election. I do not think that Love is the thing the Trump family has been spreading.

Crooks and Liars:

"Greg, the American people get it," the son of the twice-impeached one-term President said. "I think there's more love out there than ever right now. I'm hugged by people every single day, saying, you know, 'Thank God we had your father in the White House, and look what's happening right now."

Bullshit. That never happened. As for "what's happening right now," the economy is booming, unemployment is down, we have a lower child poverty rate, President Joe Biden is confirming judges, and most of us sleep better after what felt like a 4-year hangover.