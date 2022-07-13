Gentleman crams suitcase into bag size checker at airport, it gets stuck

A man at an airport boarding gate used a lot of force to push his suitcase into a bag size checker. He seemed to be pretty happy with the result — you can see him strutting and crowing about his accomplishment. However, his pride evaporated when he attempted to retrieve the suitcase, which was now stuck in the checker. He pulled with all his might but couldn't get the bag out. He even tipped the checker on its side to see if he might be able to push the bag from the cavity. Even a staffer couldn't get the bag out. For all I know, he is still trying to get it unstuck.

