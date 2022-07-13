Confused Congressman asks if women can give birth to turtles (video)

A perplexed Rep. Jody Hice (R–GA), who apparently was never given "the talk," asked CEO of the National Women's Law Center, Fatima Gross what comes out when a person gives birth.

"Is there any instance of a woman giving birth to something that is not a human being – a baby, like a turtle? Or as our First Lady suggested, a breakfast taco?" he asked. "I mean, is there any instance where other than a human being has been born?"

Yes, this dimwit gets to make decisions that impact all Americans. Yikes.

On a more humorous note, take a look at the woman's eyes on the left when he says "turtle." Although she might be trying to keep a poker face, she can't quite hold it.

Hice asks if a woman can give birth to a turtle or a taco pic.twitter.com/HKjbzklRQr — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2022

Via Mediaite