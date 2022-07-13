Latest in an endless stream of disgusting Secret Service behavior: agent sent home after allegedly assaulting woman in Jerusalem

The U.S. Secret Service has a shameful history of amateurish blunders, drunkenness, hiring (and not paying) prostitutes, and violent assaults against innocent people. It further cemented its toxic culture this week after a woman in Jerusalem said a drunken member of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Assault Team assaulted her at a bar for pointing out that he was drunk and belligerent.
From The Times of Israel:
The woman told police the US Secret Service Counter Assault Team member assaulted her when she told him he was drunk and behaving inappropriately outside a bar in the Mahane Yehuda Market, according to Hebrew media reports.
The agent was out drinking at a bar with a colleague and their behavior became rowdy, the Ynet news site reported. When the woman commented to the agent, he pushed or hit her, according to the report. She then alerted police, alleging the agent had assaulted her.
After being briefly detained by police and questioned, the agent was released without charges and sent back to the US on Monday, the Secret Service said in a statement Wednesday.